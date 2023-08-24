CLOSE
Kanye West Is Selling His Concrete Hollywood Hills Mansion For $3.69M
A bachelor pad once owned by Kanye West is now on the market in Hollywood Hills.
The dream house consists of three bedrooms and four bathrooms, spread out over 4,214 square feet. The rapper purchased the property in 2003 for $1.75m and is now selling it for $3.69m.
The pad boasts a modern concrete exterior, giving it a raw and natural look. The interior has hardwood floors, high ceilings and smooth Venetian plaster. Surrounded by breathtaking views of the city below, the house
is equipped with a Veranda for entertaining guests.
Set over an acre of land, the house benefits from a generous amount of natural light throughout the many rooms, including multiple formal living spaces, a media room, a primary suite and bedroom with a deck.
- If you had the resources to buy a home anywhere at all, where would you choose?
