Snoop Dogg: Opens Up About The Barbie Movie [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg Shares Glowing Review Of New ‘Barbie’ Movie
Snoop Dogg loves the new Barbie movie and shared a positive review with his followers.
On Instagram, the rapper posted a video praising the movie’s comedy two months after its release.
“Just got back from seeing Barbie,” he began. “That sh_t was funny as a muthafu_ka. Me and my wife was in there laughing like a muthafu_ka. And you do know that!”
Snoop is getting ready to star in his own movie. He recently released a trailer for “The Big Payback.” Snoop plays a killer, and he narrates his actions in the film. The release will likely be delayed until the writer’s strike is over.
- What was the last movie you saw?
- Which movie do you recommend people see?
-
Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood
-
Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Cincinnati: Mother & Grandmother Indicted For Starving 3 Children