100.3
Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Snoop Dogg: Opens Up About The Barbie Movie [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg: Opens Up About The Barbie Movie

Published on September 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Snoop Dogg Shares Glowing Review Of New ‘Barbie’ Movie

Snoop Dogg loves the new Barbie movie and shared a positive review with his followers.

On Instagram, the rapper posted a video praising the movie’s comedy two months after its release.

“Just got back from seeing Barbie,” he began. “That sh_t was funny as a muthafu_ka. Me and my wife was in there laughing like a muthafu_ka. And you do know that!”

Snoop is getting ready to star in his own movie. He recently released a trailer for “The Big Payback.” Snoop plays a killer, and he narrates his actions in the film. The release will likely be delayed until the writer’s strike is over.

  • What was the last movie you saw?
  • Which movie do you recommend people see?

 

RELATED TAGS

snoop dogg

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close