Snoop Dogg: Opens Up About The Barbie Movie [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg Shares Glowing Review Of New ‘Barbie’ Movie

Snoop Dogg loves the new Barbie movie and shared a positive review with his followers.

On Instagram, the rapper posted a video praising the movie’s comedy two months after its release.

“Just got back from seeing Barbie,” he began. “That sh_t was funny as a muthafu_ka. Me and my wife was in there laughing like a muthafu_ka. And you do know that!”

Snoop is getting ready to star in his own movie. He recently released a trailer for “The Big Payback.” Snoop plays a killer, and he narrates his actions in the film. The release will likely be delayed until the writer’s strike is over.