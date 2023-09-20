Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Launches Flamin' Hot University With Doritos

Published on September 20, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Frito Lay for their new Flamin’ Hot University campaign. The new chips debuted on Tuesday, September 19, with exclusive packaging for two popular spicy flavors.

The ‘Fire Theory’ Doritos packaging has Meg throwing up the H-Town hand symbol, while the ‘Hottie 101’ Cheetos have a peace sign.

“Hotties RISE! The doors to #FlaminHotUniversity (or FU for short) are officially open & we’re staying snacked UPPP,” Meg wrote on Instagram to announce the collab.

The new chips are in stores now and can be purchased at FlaminHotUniversity.com.

  • What is your favorite flamin hot chips?

 

