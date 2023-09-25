Cincinnati: Will Joe Burrow Play In Monday Nights Game???

The question on everyone’s mind is will Joe Burrow play in tonight’s Monday Night Football game?
Via Fox19
The decision could be announced at any time now, though it could come closer to the game time.
Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.
Joe spoke to the media and here’s what he had to say
“Just feeling better, not as sore,” Burrow said Thursday. “Time heals, so we’ll see. That may not be my decision to make. I’m preparing like I’m playing a Monday Night Football game. Whether that happens, I don’t know, but I’ll be prepared, too. That may not be my decision to make.”
