Drake Takes Aim At Kanye West On ‘8AM In Charlotte’

Drake dropped a surprise song called “8 AM In Charlotte” with apparent shots at Kanye West.

The new track was released on Instagram overnight on Thursday (October 5) with a video featuring his son.

*****WARNING EXPLICIT LYRICS*****

Drake raps confidently over a soulful beat from Conductor Williams, known for working with Westside Gunn’s Griselda collective.

Drake name-drops various artists in the song, including 21 Savage, Central Cee, DJ Screw, Adele, Shania Twain, and Michael Jackson. He even compares himself to Michael Jackson by saying, “I feel like if Mike switched out the glove for the pen.”