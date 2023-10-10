Cincinnati” A Body Was Found In Bond Hill

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A body was in Bond Hill according to the Police it was a 44-year-old woman.

Via Fox19

A 911 call was made reporting a victim in the rear of a building near the 1600 block of Anita Place, according to Cincinnati police.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the initial call to the building and found the woman deceased. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office declared her death a homicide.

The CPD Homicide Unit is asking the public to call 513-352-3542 if they have any information.