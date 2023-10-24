100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tina Knowles Reveals How Beyoncé’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Blue Ivy Is ‘A Lot’ Like Her Aunt Solange

Blue Ivy, the 11-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has made a name for herself by joining her mother on stage during the highly successful Renaissance Tour.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother and Blue’s grandmother, shared exclusively with The Messenger that Blue Ivy resembles both Beyoncé and, even more so, her younger daughter, Solange.

“She has just kind of the same personality, is very, very confident, and is good at so many things,” Tina told The Messenger. “Beyoncé was so hyper-focused on music, that was her life, and she never had any interest in anything else. But Blue can paint — she can do makeup, she can do hair. Beyoncé can do all those things, but that was not her interest. Her interest was music. So, she reminds me of Solange so much…and her spirit, she’s a fighter. If you say she can’t do something, she’s going to do it 10 times better.”

On Monday night (October 23), Tina spoke at Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Angel Ball in New York. The event’s hosts were singer Denise Rich and her daughters, Danielle Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. Tamron Hall emceed and there were performances by Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, and Miri Ben Ari.