Nicki Minaj: Opens Up About Her Body!!!

Published on November 15, 2023

Nicki Minaj Says She Realized Her Body Was ‘Fine’ Before Plastic Surgery
Speaking on “The Run-Through” after releasing her Vogue cover story, Minaj revealed she realized she was fine as she was and didn’t need plastic surgery.
“I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to more than likely, not definitely, more than likely look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was,” Minaj said. “And that’s what happened to me.”

She added, “Seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self. And it made me think, ‘Why didn’t I like this?’ So weird.”
  • Did you have surgery that you now regret?

