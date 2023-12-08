CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Reveals Exactly How Much Money He Made From 1 Billion Spotify Streams
After a billion Spotify streams, Snoop Dogg shared his earnings to criticize streaming providers’ lack of transparency.
The Death Row Records’ CEO questioned why music streaming providers underpaid artists earlier this year. In May, his “off-script” AI diatribe at The Milken Institute’s 2023 Global Conference in Beverly Hills went viral.
Snoop Dogg expressed his anger regarding musician compensation in a recent interview. On the Business Untitled podcast, he mentioned a streaming payout discussion with his publisher.
“They just sent me some s__t from Spotify where I got a billion streams,” Snoop Dogg recalled. “My publisher hit me. I said, ‘Break that down. How much money is that?’ That s__t wasn’t even $45,000.”
- Should there be regulations on streaming?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Katt Williams is Headed Back Home
-
DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Wife Doesn’t Love You Anymore
-
Rhythm on The River Postponed
-
Radio One In Partnership With Metro Sorta Presents Stuff The Bus!
-
DHL Express
-
Beavercreek Walmart Shooting: Four Injured, One Dead
-
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For Remainder Of The Season With Torn Ligament