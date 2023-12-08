100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg Reveals Exactly How Much Money He Made From 1 Billion Spotify Streams

After a billion Spotify streams, Snoop Dogg shared his earnings to criticize streaming providers’ lack of transparency.

The Death Row Records’ CEO questioned why music streaming providers underpaid artists earlier this year. In May, his “off-script” AI diatribe at The Milken Institute’s 2023 Global Conference in Beverly Hills went viral.

Snoop Dogg expressed his anger regarding musician compensation in a recent interview. On the Business Untitled podcast, he mentioned a streaming payout discussion with his publisher.

“They just sent me some s__t from Spotify where I got a billion streams,” Snoop Dogg recalled. “My publisher hit me. I said, ‘Break that down. How much money is that?’ That s__t wasn’t even $45,000.”