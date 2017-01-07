WATCH– FLOTUS Gets Emotional In Final White House Speech

Our First Lady Michelle Obama has officially given her last speech in the White House and got a little emotional, just like many of us do when we realize that she and President Barack Obama will no longer be our FLOTUS and POTUS.
“Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I’ve made you proud,” she said. Mrs. Obama went on to give a special message to young people.
“I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong. So don’t be afraid. You hear me, young people? Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourself with a good education. Then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of you boundless promise. Lead by example with hope; never fear.”
Take a look at the full speech below. Grab a tissue!
