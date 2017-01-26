National
Home > National

How Did President Trump Appear on His ABC Interview?

21 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

Newly sworn in President Donald Trump with his wife Melania walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


On Wednesday night, Donald Trump sat down for his first network television interview since his swearing-in. President Donald Trump: The White House Interview had the President talking to David Muir in an hour-long special that showed Trump just as crowd-obsessed, angry, and combative as recent news reports have made it seem.

From the very beginning, Trump was at it with his patented hyperbole, claiming that, despite questions about his temperament, he can “be the most Presidential person ever, other than the great Abe Lincoln.” But all that Presidential-ness, he said, might get in the way of him doing his job.

On Wednesday night, Donald Trump sat down for his first network television interview since his swearing-in. President Donald Trump: The White House Interview had the President talking to David Muir in an hour-long special that showed Trump just as crowd-obsessed, angry, and combative as recent news reports have made it seem.

From the very beginning, Trump was at it with his patented hyperbole, claiming that, despite questions about his temperament, he can “be the most Presidential person ever, other than the great Abe Lincoln.” But all that Presidential-ness, he said, might get in the way of him doing his job.

As for torture, Trump said that his defense secretary was against it, and he didn’t know where his own CIA head stood. However, he did say that he talked to some anonymous intelligence agents who were convinced that waterboarding and other enhanced interrogation measures worked. Naturally, he provided no details on who these people were.

When the conversation turned to immigration, Trump grew even more combative and angry than he had previously been. When Muir asked if banning immigration from majority-Muslim countries might create more “anger” towards the U.S., the President turned dark and despondent.

“There’s plenty of anger right now,” he said. “How can you have more? […] The world is a mess. The world is as angry as it gets.”




READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

First through Third Video Courtesy of YouTube and ABC News

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

62 photos Launch gallery

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

Continue reading President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Chelsea Clinton, President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Bill Clinton, investment banker, co-founder of the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners, Marc Mezvinsky, First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and singer-songwriter, actor, Jon Bon Jovi on stage during Hillary Clinton holds Get Out The Vote Rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

ABC , Donald Trump , inauguration , television

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 weeks ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 weeks ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 2 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 5 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Guess Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Member…
 6 months ago
Breaking News: 7 officers shot; 3 feared dead…
 6 months ago
Photos