Watch Mayor Cranley’s Press Conference With Religious Leaders in Solidarity for Local Immigrants

3 hours ago

Mayor Cranley held a press conference Monday afternoon (January 30th) after tensions rose across the nation from the executive orders from President Trump banning travel into the United States from 7 Muslim  faith counties.

Mayor Cranley stated that Cincinnati will remain in support to it’s Muslim and immigrant residents.  Watch the press conference here:


