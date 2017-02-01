Features
Home > Features

Eric Garner’s Mom & Al Sharpton’s Daughter Arrested While Protesting Outside Trump Tower

They will not be silent.

7 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

Cardinal Dolan Holds Prayer Service Marking One-Year Anniversary Of Death Of Eric Garner

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty


Both Eric Garner‘s mom and Al Sharpton‘s daughter were arrested last night, according to new reports that say they were protesting in an act of civil disobedience outside of Trump Tower.

From the New York Post“In an act of civil disobedience and in the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Eric Garner’s mom and others were arrested tonight…over President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch,” Sharpton’s longtime spokeswoman, Rachel Noerdlinger, explained in a statement.

It was the reverend’s youngest daughter, Ashley, who was among those taken into custody, in addition to Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr. She is currently the Director of the National Action Network’s Youth Huddle group.

The site continues: A photo posted to Twitter by Noerdlinger showed Carr being led away by cops on Tuesday night.

Some others who were arrested during the protest outside Trump Tower were Minister Kirsten John Foy, also of NAN; Rev. Johnnie Green, of Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem; Katrina Jefferson, NAN NYC Chapter Liaison; Rev. Kevin McCall, of NAN; and Patrice Perry, who is a member of NAN, as well.

Whether or not they were charged remains unclear, but we will continue to keep you updated.

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

14 photos Launch gallery

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

Continue reading One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

Al Sharpton , arrest , Eric Garner , Gwen Carr , protest , Trump Tower

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 days ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Guess Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Member…
 7 months ago
Photos