Meet The First African-American Woman to Live at The Space Station

May 2018 will be a historic month for Jeanette Epps as she will become the first African American female Astronaut to work as a crew member on the International Space Station and call it home for six months. Epps will be the fourteenth African-American in space and the the fourth African-American women in space. The first was Mae Jemison who orbited in 1992 on the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

