BEYONCE COACHELLA PERFORMANCE UP IN THE AIR

11 hours ago

Radio Blog
Beyonce Performs at The Staples Center

Beyonce is not saying whether she’ll perform at Coachella – 

Bey did not tell festival organizers she was pregnant when they announced she was headlining –

AEG Live which produces the event did not learn Beyonce was expecting twins until they saw it Wednesday.

Beyonce

Continue reading BEYONCE COACHELLA PERFORMANCE UP IN THE AIR

