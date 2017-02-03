New Study Confirms Bias Toward Black Women’s Natural Hair

Photo by

National
Home > National

New Study Confirms Bias Toward Black Women’s Natural Hair

It also detailed the social pressures naturalistas face everywhere from the gym to the cubicle.

16 hours ago

Kenrya Rankin
Leave a comment

A new study from anti-bias consortium Perception Institute confirms what many Black women already know: many Americans are not fans of kinky, coily hair.

The ‘Good Hair’ Study: Explicit and Implicit Attitudes Toward Black Women’s Hair” tapped 4,163 women and men—including 688 women who identified themselves as “naturalistas” and participate in the digital natural hair community—to explore how bias colors Americans’ view women of color who wear their hair in its natural state. Researchers sought to measure both explicit bias (directly expressed feelings) and implicit bias (the things someone might not even know they feel) as it relates to natural hair.

When it came to explicit bias, the study, which was released yesterday (January 31), observed some key differences between Black and White women:

  • Black women who consider themselves to be naturalistas feel more positively about natural hair than all other women surveyed, including other Black women.
  • Black women still feel that there is a social stigma associated with more textured hair.
  • Millennial naturalistas adore natural hair more than all the other women in the sample.
  • White women expressed explicit bias against Black women’s hair, rating it less beautiful, less attractive and less professional than “smooth” hair.

The survey also identified how natural hair impacts the lives of Black women:

  • Black women have much more anxiety surrounding their hair than White women.
  • A third of Black women skip exercise for fear of ruining their hair.
  • About 20 percent of Black women feel pressured to straighten their hair for work, versus about 10 percent of their White counterparts.
  • Black women spend more time and money on their hair than White women.

To expose implicit bias in men and women, researchers administered the Hair Implicit Association Test, a digital tool that asks questions and tracks response time to uncover unspoken feelings toward Black women’s hair. The results revealed that most of the participants—of all races—felt negatively toward kinky hair. Meanwhile, White women who consider themselves to be naturalistas were three times more likely to come across as neutral toward Black hair, though they mostly still preferred smooth textured hair.

“Many black women will feel affirmed by the Good Hair Study—it is what they have always known and experienced: wearing natural hairstyles has deep political and social implications,” Alexis McGill Johnson, co-founder and executive director of Perception Institute, said in an emailed statement. “Our hope is that those who create the images we see in our daily lives will consider how bias against natural hair can undermine the ability for black women to be their full selves and affect their professional trajectory, social life and self-esteem.”

Take the ten-minute implicit bias test yourself here.

SEE ALSO:

Black Hair Magazine Under Fire For Cover Of White Woman Sporting, Um, Natural Hair

HAUTE HAIR: The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

10 photos Launch gallery

HAUTE HAIR: The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Continue reading HAUTE HAIR: The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

HAUTE HAIR: The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Black girls were giving us some serious magic with their hairstyles on the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 day ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 days ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos