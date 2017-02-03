NEWS ROUNDUP: House Votes To Repeal Obama Gun Control Rule…AND MORE

NEWS ROUNDUP: House Votes To Repeal Obama Gun Control Rule…AND MORE

On Thursday, the House voted on a rule that was created to prevent mentally ill individuals from purchasing guns.

13 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
GOP congressional leaders are looking to repeal an initiative introduced by the Obama administration that was created to prevent mentally ill individuals from purchasing guns. On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted to stop the Social Security Administration from alerting the FBI about mentally impaired individuals who receive disability insurance. The measure, which was completed in December, was created in an effort to strengthen gun control in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. The National Rifle Association and Republican leaders say the rule is a violation of constitutional rights. “We need to protect rights of all Americans, including individuals with disabilities,” said Rep. Sam Johnson, who introduced a bill to get rid of the rule last year. Rep. Johnson’s legislation has been passed in the House and will move to the Senate before President Donald Trump weighs in on the bill. Read more.

Super Bowl Ad Featuring Border Wall Gets Censored

Pennsylvania building material company 84 Lumber was forced to edit their first-ever Super Bowl ad after it was deemed too controversial. The ad reportedly depicts a Latina woman and a young girl trying to leave their country. On the journey, they come across a border wall. The two end up finding a door that allows them into the country. According to reports, the part of the ad that features the border wall will be cut from the commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday. “I still can’t even understand why it was censored,” said Maggie Hardy Magerko, owner of 84 Lumber. “In fact, I’m flabbergasted by that in today’s day and age. It’s not pornographic, it’s not immoral, it’s not racist.” Brian McCarthy, an NFL spokesman, says the edited ad won’t violate the league’s advertising policies. Read more.

Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump’s Brand

Luxury retailer Nordstrom has decided to scale back on its relationship with Ivanka Trump amidst backlash. After the launch of a campaign called Grab Your Wallet, which urges consumers not to shop at stores that sell Trump products, many retailers have received boycott threats. According to reports, Trump’s brand has been pulled from Nordstrom’s website. “We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands — more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business,” said a Nordstrom spokesperson. Shannon Coulter, co-founder of Grab Your Wallet, says the brand’s decision to curtail their relationship with Trump is a step in the right direction. “I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well.” Read more.

