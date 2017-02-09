Ted Cruz Calls Democrats ‘Party Of Ku Klux Klan’

Ted Cruz Calls Democrats ‘Party Of Ku Klux Klan’

And we don’t think that Cruz was making the point to help race relations.

In the contentious fight to get controversial U.S. Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions confirmed, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) pulled his very own race card, saying opposing Democrats were the party of the Ku Klux Klan.

As reported on Tuesday, many Democratic Senators including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) vehemently opposed Sessions, who was denied a federal judgeship because of racist comments he made when he was attorney general for the state of Alabama.

“When the left doesn’t have any other arguments, they go and just accuse everyone of being a racist, and it’s an ugly, ugly part of the modern Democratic Party,” Cruz said during an interview on Fox News.

Listen, the Democrats are the party of the Ku Klux Klan. You look at the most racists, you look at … the Dixiecrats, they were Democrats who imposed segregation, imposed Jim Crow laws,” he added.

Sen. Warren on Tuesday evening was silenced on the Senate floor after she quoted a 1986 speech from the late Sen. Ted Kennedy calling Sessions a “disgrace” to the Justice Department. After she was barred from speaking on the floor, Warren also read a letter from the late Coretta Scott King, who opposed Sessions’ judgeship as well.

Thirty years ago, Sessions was denied that judgeship. But despite Democratic opposition, he was confirmed as U.S. Attorney General on Wednesday night by a 52 – 47 vote.

Yes, Democrats used to be the party of the Klan, but if Cruz were truly trying to be honest and not just go for a sound bite, he would know that these Southern Dixiecrats (and Klan members) left the Democratic Party en masse and most of the White South is now in his very own party. Just as Abraham Lincoln and the Republicans used to be the party for Black folks, things done changed.

SOURCE: The Hill

