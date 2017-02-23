Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Rotten Tomatoes Gives Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ A 100% Rating

The comedian's directorial debut is definitely not what you may have expected.

8 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

When it was first announced that Jordan Peele would direct his first-ever big-screen horror flick, many scratched their heads. Is this comedy? Satire? Another Scary Movie? But as critics have been lauding, Get Out is much more than any of that — and definitely not what you may have expected.

Are there moments that make you chuckle? Sure. But above anything else, Get Out is a brilliantly crafted psych thriller that takes innate human fear (in this case: the apprehension that comes with being the Black boyfriend going home to meet your white girlfriend’s suburban family) and magnifies it tenfold, throwing a heaping serving of gripping suspense and provocative social commentary on to its back.

Get Out is so good that Rotten Tomatoes gave it the coveted 100% rating, which doesn’t come often. RogerEbert.com even called the film “ambitious and challenging,” stating “Peele doesn’t just deserve credit for trying something so daring, he should have producers knocking down his door to see what else he’s never seen before.”

If you missed it, you can check out the trailer above.

Get Out hits theaters on Friday (February 24).

SOURCE: YouTube, Rotten Tomatoes, Roger Ebert | PHOTO CREDIT: Frederic J. Brown / Getty

get out , jordan peele

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Rotten Tomatoes Gives Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ A 100% Rating

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos