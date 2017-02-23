Entertainment
Diddy (Almost!) Makes Hip Hop History

All about the Benjamins.

9 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Diddy

Source: Getty


Diddy has done a lot of things to make the hip hop community look good over the years — but his latest feat proves that he’s a living, breathing legend.

On Wednesday, the mogul released a new video announcing that he’s hip hop‘s first billionaire. Diddy, who shared the video on YouTube, said to the camera, “A young boy from Harlem, I couldn’t even be a waiter. They didn’t want me to be a waiter, so you know what I did? I became a billionaire.” 

After the video made it’s rounds on the internet and people congratulated him on his success, Diddy took to Instagram to reveal that he’s not a billionaire just yet. He wrote, “Hey guys I appreciate the congratulations but it’s a little bit premature I still have a lot of work to do. At the end of the day it’s not about the money it’s about the impact that you have on the world! Money doesn’t make you rich but it sure does pay the bills!”

 

With the success of Bad Boy records, Ciroc and his latest venture with Revolt, we’re sure Diddy will be hitting the billion dollar mark soon.

