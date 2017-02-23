Messy Love Triangle Ends With Woman’s Leg Severed

A woman lost her leg during a fight with another woman after discovering they were both in love with the same man, according to CBS 12.

The incident occurred in Miami, where Kasheena Mordica and Ashley Weatherspoon both became enraged to discover they were caught up in a messy love triangle. The two began to argue over the situation and it quickly escalated to violence.

During the fight, Mordica jumped into her car and ran over Weatherspoon. She continued to drive without stopping and the vicious attack left Weatherspoon wounded on ground with blood pouring from her severed leg.

Both women were fighting for the love of Marco Mack, a criminal with a history of being on the wrong side of the law. Mack has been arrested on burglary and grand theft warrants and currently sits in jail for past issues with the law.

Mordica is facing jail time and Weatherspoon lost a leg over a man who played them both. Surely these women will come to regret their decisions as they deal with the consequences for years to come.

Meanwhile, Mordica is being charged with second-degree attempted murder and leaving the scene of an accident. She is currently out on bail.



