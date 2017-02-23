National
Home > National

Messy Love Triangle Ends With Woman’s Leg Severed

22 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

24014687

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty


A woman lost her leg during a fight with another woman after discovering they were both in love with the same man, according to CBS 12.

The incident occurred in Miami, where Kasheena Mordica and Ashley Weatherspoon both became enraged to discover they were caught up in a messy love triangle. The two began to argue over the situation and it quickly escalated to violence.

During the fight, Mordica jumped into her car and ran over Weatherspoon. She continued to drive without stopping and the vicious attack left Weatherspoon wounded on ground with blood pouring from her severed leg.

Both women were fighting for the love of Marco Mack, a criminal with a history of being on the wrong side of the law. Mack has been arrested on burglary and grand theft warrants and currently sits in jail for past issues with the law.

Mordica is facing jail time and Weatherspoon lost a leg over a man who played them both. Surely these women will come to regret their decisions as they deal with the consequences for years to come.

Meanwhile, Mordica is being charged with second-degree attempted murder and leaving the scene of an accident. She is currently out on bail.


SOURCE: BlackAmericaWeb.com

Article Courtesy of EURWeb and Black America Web

Picture Courtesy of Jupiterimages and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, EURWeb, and Black America Web

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

love triangle

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos