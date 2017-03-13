Joni Sledge, A Founding Member Of Sister Sledge Was Found Dead Friday

Joni Sledge, a founding member of the R&B vocal group Sister Sledge, was found dead Friday in her home – She was 60 years old.

The Sledge family was shocked by her death as she had not been ill –

The cause of death was unknown.

The group of sisters were best known for the 1979 dance anthem “We Are Family.” Other hits were He’s the Greatest Dancer and My Guy.

