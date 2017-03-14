Box Office: Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Will Sprint Past $100M Today

Jordan Peele’s Get Out remained a major box office news story. The $5 million Blumhouse/QC Entertainment thriller earned another $6.007 million on its third Friday, dropping just 25% from last Friday.

The Universal/Comcast Corp. release also added 205 theaters in its third weekend, not the most regular of occurrences, for a new 15-day total of $95.988m.

Source Forbes

