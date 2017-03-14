Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family Values’ Season Six



Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family Values’ Season Six

Brace yourselves, this season is definitely going to be a doozy!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 3 hours ago
The last time we saw the lovely ladies of the Braxton family on our TV screens was in August 2016, although it has seemed like forever. So much has happened in their lives since then, especially for baby sis Tamar and oldest sister Toni. However, nothing can prepare you for the downright explosive full-length trailer for the upcoming season of the WE TV hit series Braxton Family Values.

'Braxton Family Values' Season Three Premiere Party

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty


The drama and tears will be overflowing on season six of WE TV ‘s biggest hit series, Braxton Family Values. Sure there will be the ongoing issues between the sisters, but the biggest storyline involves their father and the woman he left their mother, Evelyn Braxton for.

Entertainment Tonight has the full detailed synopsis that reads:

The super-teaser [for ‘Braxton Family Values’] spotlights arrests, proposals, custody drama and even social media spats between the sisters — but it’s a figure from their past that’s bringing the most drama to the family.

Flashbacks from earlier seasons show the Braxton sisters’ tumultuous relationship with their father, Michael Conrad Braxton Sr., who, according to Toni, “forgot about us” when he remarried shortly after divorcing Evelyn.

“I want to plan a trip to Mexico,” Tamar announces, unfazed by sister Trina’s suggestion that “Daddy’s gonna want to bring his wife.”

“She can’t come,” Tamar fires back. “Everybody ain’t invited to the party.”

You can check out the FULL trailer for the new season of Braxton Family Values BELOW:


 

The sixth season premiere of Braxton Family Values airs Thursday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV. We will definitely be tuning in for a season that is sure to be must-see TV!

 

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

