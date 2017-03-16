National
McDonald's Twitter Account Hacked When Anti-Trump Tweet Was Posted

Despite being a billionaire who can eat whatever he wants, Donald Trump enjoys fast food. “I think the food is good,” he once said. “I think all of those places, Burger King, McDonald’s, I can live with it… I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness. I think you’re better off going there than someplace you have no idea where the food is coming from. It’s a certain standard.” Yes, because when most people think of fast food chains, they think of cleanliness.

It’s unclear whether Trump will still be a McDonald’s fan, though, after someone hacked into the company’s corporate Twitter account on Thursday, and fired off a nasty (and pinned!) tweet. Directed at @realDonaldTrump, it read, “You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Photos