Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

T.I. Gets Upset With A Fan For Taking Too Many Selifes: ‘That’s That Gay Sh*t’

One of T.I.'s supporters does the most.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Her New Headlining Residency Show JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Source: David Becker / Getty


You better think twice before you decide to take a selfie with T.I.

It was just another day of getting car gas for the rapper, when a fan took the liberty of taking, not one, not two, but six selfies with him…according to T.I. When T.I. called the fan out, the fan got upset. T.I. said, “You a grown ass man. How many got damn selfies you ‘gon take?” T.I.’s admirer tried to argue with the 36-year-old rapper, but T.I. complained, “Goddamn let me get my personal space, you leaning on my truck and sh*t. I don’t even know you.”

When the fan continued to argue that T.I. could easily get his truck repainted, T.I. went an unnecessary step further by telling the fan, “that’s the gay sh*t right there.” You can watch the videos for yourself below.

#Tip Just #Pulledup in da #Hood and you can tell he from the hood! Pt1. @troubleman31#troubleman

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

#LetEm #Know #Back da Fyck #Up! #Tip #Troubleman @troubleman31 ♚💯💯💂 pt2.

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

Though the incident escalated to levels uncalled for, T.I. decided to take one more selfie with the woman filming the incident.

♚Da #Real Always #Recognize Real #GoldenSun #Warriors #LinkUp! @TroubleMan31 #Souljas #StandUp #RiseUp 💫☄🌟💂

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

Well, it seems like T.I. still loves his supporters. Hopefully, he can come up with better ways to express his needed space in the future. As for fans, make sure you adhere to a two selfies per person limit next time!

T.I

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading T.I. Gets Upset With A Fan For Taking Too Many Selifes: ‘That’s That Gay Sh*t’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 4 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos