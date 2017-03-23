Bengal’s Adam Jones Won’t Face Felony Charges

Adam “Pacman” Jones will not face felony charges for allegedly spitting on a nurse in the Hamilton County Jail.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters dismissed the charge for the Bengals cornerback, after his physician notified Deters that well in counseling and anger management.
The spitting incident stemmed from his arrest, outside a downtown hotel, last January.
