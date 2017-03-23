Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela Davis Biopic



Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela Davis Biopic

This has the potential to be a remarkable film!

The celebrity biopic is hotter than ever these days, with some of the best well-known and upcoming talent showcasing their acting chops in films about legendary subjects. One of the most important and prolific African American figures is revolutionary activist Angela Davis, whose life has been the topic of a big screen adaptation for several years. Well now it looks like talks of turning her life story into a feature film have picked up once again and actor Forest Whitaker is helping turn it into a reality.

Industry insider Variety was the first to break the exclusive news that Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker has signed on to executive produce a biopic about the life of the incredible Angela Davis. Whitaker has had plenty of success behind the camera, as he was the producer of the critically-acclaimed 2013 film Fruitvale Station starring Michael B. Jordan, as well as director of Waiting to Exhale, producer of A Rage in Harlem and the 2015 indie hit Dope.

The as-yet-untitled film is still in the development stages, so no casting choices, plot or locations have been announced, although with films made by and about black people thriving both critically and financially, this film will probably get started a lot sooner than it would have a few years ago.

The film is being produced in conjunction with Codeblack Films. Codeblack acquired theatrical rights in early 2013 to “Free Angela and All Political Prisoners” and partnered with BET Networks for a theatrical release. The documentary, which debuted at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival, centers on Davis being implicated in murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy in connection with the Marin County Courthouse hostage-taking in 1970, for which she was acquitted two years later. Perhaps this is the aspect of Davis’ life the film will tell, however nothing has been confirmed at press time.

This is exciting news, but all we can think of is who will play Angela Davis in all her glory? Tell us Beauties, do you have any casting ideas on who should play Angela Davis? Let us know!

 

Photos