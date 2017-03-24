Cincy
Xavier Advances to the Elite Eight

Written By: Chad Ashmore

Posted 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers have advanced to the Elite Eight after upsetting Arizona last night, 73-71.

The Muskies overcame a point deficit with a 12-2 run in the final 3:44 of the game. Junior Sean O’Mara scored the game-winning shot with 40 seconds to play.

The Musketeers play Gonzaga on Saturday, with the winner of that game going to the Final Four.

