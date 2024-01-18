CLOSE
Kanye West Had His Teeth Removed
Kanye West has reportedly had his teeth removed.
The Daily Mail states that he had them replaced with titanium dentures that cost $850,000.
The outlet states that they are “more expensive than diamonds.”
The transformation was done by Dr Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills, who said, “‘Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic.”
What non-dental things would you use $850,000 for if you had it?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Sza Enlists Justin Bieber And Woody McClain As Her Eye Candy In ‘Snooze’ Video
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
DHL Express