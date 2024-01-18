Listen Live
Kanye West: Had His Teeth Removed

Published on January 18, 2024

Kanye West Had His Teeth Removed
Kanye West has reportedly had his teeth removed.
The Daily Mail states that he had them replaced with titanium dentures that cost $850,000.
The outlet states that they are “more expensive than diamonds.”
The transformation was done by Dr Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills, who said, “‘Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic.”
What non-dental things would you use $850,000 for if you had it?

