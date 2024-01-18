100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West Had His Teeth Removed

Kanye West has reportedly had his teeth removed.

The Daily Mail states that he had them replaced with titanium dentures that cost $850,000.

The outlet states that they are “more expensive than diamonds.”

The transformation was done by Dr Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills, who said, “‘Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic.”

