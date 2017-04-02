Chicago Teen Arrested On Charges For Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook Live

Photo by

National
Home > National

Chicago Teen Arrested On Charges For Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook Live

The teen is facing charges that include aggravated criminal sexual assault and dissemination of child pornography.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

A Chicago teen has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed on Facebook Live. According to NBC News, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced that the Chicago Police Department apprehended one juvenile offender and others are expected to be arrested as the probe surrounding the incident moves forward.

From NBC News:

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old Chicago girl that was streamed live on Facebook and watched by about 40 people who didn’t report it to authorities, police said late Saturday.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Police have said the attack involved five or six males, and Guglielmi said the boy “was one of the offenders in the video.”

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is slated to provide more details at a news conference Sunday morning.

The suspect will face charges that include aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography, and dissemination of child pornography, reports the outlet.

According to NBC News, the video was the second time that an attack in Chicago was streamed on Facebook Live within the past few months.

SOURCE: NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Girl Harassed After Horrific Facebook Live Gang Rape

Chicago Cops Investigate Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook Live

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Chicago , crime , facebook live , gang rape , Rape , Violence

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 weeks ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 weeks ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos