Man Arrested After Being Told to Leave Alabama Restaurant After Wearing Breast Cancer Shirt

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 20 hours ago
Source: Jupiterimages / Getty


Brian Studdard was told he would be arrested again if he was trespassing in the restaurant’s area.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Over the weekend, a man was asked to leave a restaurant after refusing to remove his t-shirt, that supported breast cancer awareness.

Brian Studdard was asked to leave Niki’s West restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama after the hostess said his shirt was inappropriate.

The bright pink shirt he was wearing has the words “Breast Matter” and a drawing of breasts on it.

Studdard was in town from Atlanta to attend a birthday party for his 99-year-old father and was wearing the shirt in remembrance of a friend who recently died from breast cancer. His sister is also a survivor of breast cancer.

 

READ MORE: ClickOnDetroit.com

Article Courtesy of WDIV-TV Detroit

First Picture Courtesy of Jupiterimages and Getty Images

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of WTOL-TV Toledo and Twitter

