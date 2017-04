Prince’s Ex Releasing A Book About Him

Prince’s first wife, Mayte Garcia is releasing a book that reveals details of her time with him. The book is called “The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince” was published Tuesday. In the memoir, Garcia reveals that Prince liked to hypnotize her, and that he had to have his house color match his car color. Mayte also wrote that he had a staff member dedicated to “foo-foo.” She says wherever Prince went, the “foo-foo master” transformed his living space with candles, flowers, rugs, and veils.

Follow me on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter: MistyJRadio

source: 24/7 newssource

Also On 100.3: