Georgia Man On Honeymoon Cruise Allegedly Plunges To Death In Bahamas

Reco Scott, 32, was celebrating the renewal of his vows.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 14 hours ago
A Georgia man disappeared while celebrating his honeymoon on a cruise ship that was headed to the Bahamas on Friday morning. According to the New York Daily News, Reco Scott, 32, jumped into the ocean from one of the ship’s balconies.

From the New York Daily News:

Reco Scott, a 32-year-old from suburban Atlanta, was on the Carnival cruise line’s Liberty ship northwest of the Berry Islands when he was seen jumping from a ninth deck balcony around 5 a.m., a Carnival spokesman told the Daily News in a statement.

The ship turned around after crew members learned of Scott’s plunge and initiated a search mission.

A Coast Guard ship and a helicopter joined the effort in hopes of finding the missing man, but as of early Saturday he was still nowhere to be found.

The ship resumed course on Friday afternoon, reports the outlet.

According to the New York Daily News, Scott and his wife got married in 2015 and renewed their vows the Saturday before his disappearance.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

