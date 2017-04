Charlie Murphy Dead at 57

What a shocker! According to TMZ actor and comedian Charlie Murphy has passed way at the age of 57. Charlie died in a NYC hospital after fighting leukemia with chemo treatments.

Murphy is famously know as the older brother to Eddie Murphy and became a household name famously co-starring on the “Chappelle Show.” His accounts of hanging out with his brother Eddie and celebrities were turned into hilarious skits. See some of our favorites below.











