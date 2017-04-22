Entertainment
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest Victims Of K. Michelle’s Twitter Rants

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


This is what happens when you bring up K. Michelle‘s name on a talk show.

The singer caught wind of a clip from Angela Yee‘s appearance on the The Real where the radio personality was asked by co-host Loni Love about her on air confrontation with K. Michelle a few months back. “Yeah, that was a Love & Hip Hop moment unfortunately,” Yee said of their beef.

“It was surprising for everybody, like, the label’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ The guys were like, ‘What’s happening?’… My whole thing is this – and this is how I am in real life – if you start talking to me crazy, I’m not engaging in that. I’m just not saying anything. Just don’t come up to the show again. If you have a problem, don’t come.”

In a series of now-deleted tweets, K. Michelle went off on Love, Yee, and the cast of The Real for mentioning her name. The singer mocked Love’s weight, accused Yee of sleeping around, and accused the hosts at The Real of conspiring to get former host Tamar Braxton fired.

The incident Love and Yee was referencing was a 2016 interview in which K. Michelle confronted Yee for not sticking up for her as a woman when Soulja Boy and Maino started poking fun at her feminine hygiene during a Breakfast Club interview.

I guess it’s safe to say K. Michelle won’t be visiting The Real or The Breakfast Club anytime soon.

SOURCE: Gossip On This

Photos