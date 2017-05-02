Features
Home > Features

Bananas Found Hanging In Nooses At American University In Washington D.C.

The president releases a statement.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

Noose

Source: Getty / Getty


American University is investigating a series of racists symbols that were reported on Monday.

Around the D.C. university, bananas were found hanging from strings that resembled nooses. According to the school, “AKA’ was marked on the bananas, which abbreviates the historically Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

According to the Assistant Vice President of Communications, Camille Lepre, the hanging fruit was found across three locations on campus — a shuttle bus stop at Letts-Anderson Halls, in front of Mary Graydon Center, and near the East Quad Building.

American University President Neil Kerwin issued a statement, calling it a “crude and racially insensitive act of bigotry.” Kerwin continued, “Know that American University remains committed to principles of diversity, inclusion, common courtesy, and human dignity, and acts of bigotry only strengthen our resolve. Anyone who does not feel similarly does not belong here.”

A campus meeting is planned for Tuesday to discuss the incident. American University’s President’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion will be present for the meeting. In addition, the American University Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate.

They are expected to disclose more information as it becomes available.

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Bananas Found Hanging In Nooses At American University In Washington D.C.

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos