National
Home > National

Woman Killed in San Diego Pool Shooting was Nick Cannon’s Childhood Friend

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Recently, tragedy struck a San Diego apartment complex when a shooter arrived at a pool party and shot seven people. In speaking about this horrific incident, Nick Cannon took to Instagram to reveal that it was a personal hurt for him, the woman who was killed was an old friend.

“My heart hurts with great sadness tonight,” the “America’s Got Talent” he wrote on Instagram alongside an image of himself and the victim in question. Both of them were children at the time the picture was taken. “I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark.”

–Gunman targets black victims in San Diego pool shooting–

“Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel. Tears can’t express the pain and shock,” he added.


READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First Picture Courtesy of Jason LaVeris and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram and The Grio

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos