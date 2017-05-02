Woman Killed in San Diego Pool Shooting was Nick Cannon’s Childhood Friend

Recently, tragedy struck a San Diego apartment complex when a shooter arrived at a pool party and shot seven people. In speaking about this horrific incident, Nick Cannon took to Instagram to reveal that it was a personal hurt for him, the woman who was killed was an old friend.
“My heart hurts with great sadness tonight,” the “America’s Got Talent” he wrote on Instagram alongside an image of himself and the victim in question. Both of them were children at the time the picture was taken. “I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark.”
–Gunman targets black victims in San Diego pool shooting–
“Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel. Tears can’t express the pain and shock,” he added.
