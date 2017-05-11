Diddy Is The Richest Man in Hip-Hop! Worth $820 Million!

Sean Diddy Combs is well on his way to becoming the first billionaire in hip hop! He is currently the richest man in hip hop according to Forbes clocking in at a crazy $820 million net worth! Even though he started out as a background dancer Diddy has built his empire on investments such as Ciroc, the alkaline water brand Aquahydrate and DeLeon tequila and the Revolt TV network.

But will Diddy become the first billionaire in hip hop? It’s possible but Jay-Z is giving him a run for his money clocking in at $810 million net worth! Also landing on the list are Dr. Dre who’s worth $720 million, Birdman who’s worth $100 million and Drake who’s worth $90 million.