Buy Black 513, a Black Business Directory for the Cincinnati Metro

Black Americans have over a trillion dollars in spending power. The impact of Black buying power cannot be understated! 100.3 R&B, 101.1 The WIZ, and 101.5 The BUZZ encourage you to Buy Black—not just one day, but every day!
Welcome to our Buy Black 513 page where you can view an interactive directory of black businesses based right here in Central Ohio!
If you’re a black business owner and would like to be featured for FREE, click the green add button below.
Spread the word and let’s Buy Black 513!
