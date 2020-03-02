CLOSE
15 Times Lauren Speed Exuded Nothing But #BlackGirlMagic

Posted 13 hours ago

"Love Is Blind" Atlanta Screening & Reception

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


If you were captivated by Netflix’s Love Is Blind series, you know exactly who Lauren Speed is. And it’s no wonder why she was the first lady to be proposed to on the popular dating show. It’s hard not to be charmed by her infectious personality and gorgeous smile.

Lauren walked away from Love Is Blind with a blinding rock and became the most beloved couple on the show. In case you’re still wondering, she and Cameron are still together, proving, that in some cases, love can be blind.

“I really want a man who is going to love me for me not what I look like but for who I am on the inside,” she said in her first confessional and she certainly found a man who loves her unconditionally.

Netflix's Love Is Blind VIP Viewing Party In Atlanta

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty


Lauren, a 33-year-old creative, is also the founder of #TheSpeedBrand. The Detroit-native struggled after saying “I Do” on the show. Seeing her parents go through divorce didn’t necessarily help with her transitioning from single to married. Through it all, she remained authentic to herself as a Black woman.

In an exclusive interview with our sister site MadameNoire she said,

“That was extremely important to me just because Black people represented in the media, especially on reality TV, a lot of people are put into a box. Like I said, it’s always catty and fighting and what have you. It was so important to me to be super transparent in this experience with how I was feeling and what I was going through in the experience. How I was feeling as a Black woman. What would my peers think? These are real concerns, even when it came down to me kissing him. That’s a real thing! The bonnet even, I just wanted to be authentically me, authentically Black and I wasn’t going to tone that down because my connection was with a white man. I really wanted him to accept me for who I was authentically. Even if he was a Black man, I would have done the same thing. Just being able to represent that for so many women — I’ve gotten so many messages from people saying, “Man, it’s so refreshing to see a woman like you on TV,” because we don’t see that! So, I’m grateful that Netflix and Kinetic Content really stayed authentic to my story. They didn’t try to water it down. They didn’t try to edit it to make it seem like it was a certain way, so I’m grateful for that. I was really authentically me.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Lauren!

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

You know one of the best parts of this whole process... (outside of meeting @cameronreidhamilton wonderful self ☺️) is the reoccurring positive messages that say that people are SO HAPPY to see a woman, a BLACK woman, in reality who is being her authentic self, without fighting, without being catty... showing her quirks, awkwardness, flaws and heart. But MOST IMPORTANTLY just being herself 👸🏾. I must say I made a point to be super transparent throughout this process, even down to the bonnet 😂🙏🏾 i wanted a love who saw me for me, respected and valued that. I’m so happy that the world not only received that but appreciated it! I love y’all ❤️🙏🏾 #LoveIsBlind currently streaming on @Netflix

A post shared by Lauren Speed (@need4lspeed) on

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Omg I can’t believe that #LoveIsBlind premieres tomorrow 🤯 this experience was such a life changing process for me. I’ve been slightly anxious about opening my life for the world, showing myself vulnerable and drawing back the blinds on my process of becoming a better woman. Im such a private person so to show the world me at some of my weakest growing points is kind of scary. But then I realized that so many times the enemy will try and shame us for our process when the truth of the matter is that our testimony is where our true power lies! Because its in that, that we can help inspire someone else to learn because they relate to your experience and can become better because of it. I hope you guys enjoy my journey in this crazy experience! Tune in TOMORROW to #LoveisBlind on @netflix 📺❤️✨ 📸 @lajoyphotographyllc

A post shared by Lauren Speed (@need4lspeed) on

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Mocha-choca-lata ya ya 😉🍫✨

A post shared by Lauren Speed (@need4lspeed) on

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

Hope everyone had a great weekend. Kinda hard to believe it’s #May already. If you haven’t yet...be sure to follow my creative account @thespeedbrand 📸🎥💚✨ lots of cool content coming! Thank you for the support! • • • #creatives #AtlantaCreatives #multimedia #multimediamarketing #girlBOSS #Blackgirlmagic #Atlantavideographer #atlantaphotographer #creativecontent #socialmediamarketing #contentcreation #contentmarketing #BlogMarketing #PromoVideo #marketingTips #digitalcontent #Atlanta #Visuals #CreativeVisuals #blackbeauty #blackcreatives #blackbloggers #femaleblogger #contentcreation #contentcreators #thespeedbrand #femalephotographer #femaleartists #melaninqueen #knotlessbraids

A post shared by Lauren Speed (@need4lspeed) on

13.

14.

15.

