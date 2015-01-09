28 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now (NSFW PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Jennifer Lawrence pops out of her dress while laughing in the car with singer Lorde.
2. “Basketball Wives” star Laura Govan slips out of her dress on the red carpet at “The Wedding Ringer” premiere in Hollywood.
3. Christina Milian got hit by a wave that left her exposed.
4. Nicki Minaj didn’t secure the girls on GMA.
5. Oops.
6. Angel McCord was relaxing on the sunbeds in Miami’s South Beach when she apparently had a wardrobe malfunction.
7. Kate Upton was a little too bouncy on the set of “The Other Woman.”
8. Joanna Krupa flashed her dog.
9. Natalie Nunn got hit by a big wave that left her a little displaced.
10. Margot Robbie had a good night.
11. Naomi Campbell in all her glory.
12. Neon Hitch wore a dress that couldn’t rise to the occasion.
13. Lea Michele popped out of her green dress.
14. Mark Walhberg’s wife Rhea Durham suffers a wardrobe malfunction at the beach while on holiday in Barbados.
15. Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian with a wardrobe malfunction filming KUWK in the Hamptons.
16. Jennifer Garner has a wardrobe malfunction at the “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” Premiere in Hollywood.
17. Tara Reid has a slight wardrobe malfunction as she gets into a car wearing a tight fitted black mini dress, exposing her underwear, whilst leaving Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA.
18. Bailey Noble arrived at the SLS hotel party, where the “True Blood” star had a wardrobe malfunction.
19. Rita Ora was spotted arriving at the trendy Firehouse in London after performing at the Capital radio summertime ball in Wembley Stadium, however when Rita arrived she showed the waiting photographers a bit more than her talent.
20. Anne Hathaway suffered a major wardrobe malfunction as she arrived at the “Les Miserables” New York film premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in NYC.
21. Courtney Stodden couldn’t keep it together at the Pop Fashion and Sport Event.
22. Eve has a wardrobe malfunction during a live performance at the Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia, PA.
23. Deena’s skirt blew up as she walked up the stairs of the “Jersey Shore” house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
24. Coco shows it all as her dress slips off while hanging with her husband Ice T.
25. Adrienne Bailon has a wardrobe malfunction at The Escape To Total Awards Event in NYC.
26. Lindsay Lohan had a major wardrobe malfunction as her breast popped out of her dress as she took to the rooftop of the Raleigh Hotel for a Plum magazine shoot.