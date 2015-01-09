Jennifer Lawrence , Laura Govan , nip slip
Home

28 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now (NSFW PHOTOS)

Posted January 9, 2015

28 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now (NSFW PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Jennifer Lawrence pops out of her dress while laughing in the car with singer Lorde.

Jennifer Lawrence pops out of her dress while laughing in the car with singer Lorde.

2. “Basketball Wives” star Laura Govan slips out of her dress on the red carpet at “The Wedding Ringer” premiere in Hollywood.

“Basketball Wives” star Laura Govan slips out of her dress on the red carpet at “The Wedding Ringer” premiere in Hollywood.

3. Christina Milian got hit by a wave that left her exposed.

Christina Milian got hit by a wave that left her exposed.

4. Nicki Minaj didn’t secure the girls on GMA.

Nicki Minaj didn’t secure the girls on GMA.

5. Oops.

Oops.

6. Angel McCord was relaxing on the sunbeds in Miami’s South Beach when she apparently had a wardrobe malfunction.

Angel McCord was relaxing on the sunbeds in Miami’s South Beach when she apparently had a wardrobe malfunction.

7. Kate Upton was a little too bouncy on the set of “The Other Woman.”

Kate Upton was a little too bouncy on the set of “The Other Woman.”

8. Joanna Krupa flashed her dog.

Joanna Krupa flashed her dog.

9. Natalie Nunn got hit by a big wave that left her a little displaced.

Natalie Nunn got hit by a big wave that left her a little displaced.

10. Margot Robbie had a good night.

Margot Robbie had a good night.

11. Naomi Campbell in all her glory.

Naomi Campbell in all her glory.

12. Neon Hitch wore a dress that couldn’t rise to the occasion.

Neon Hitch wore a dress that couldn’t rise to the occasion.

13. Lea Michele popped out of her green dress.

Lea Michele popped out of her green dress.

14. Mark Walhberg’s wife Rhea Durham suffers a wardrobe malfunction at the beach while on holiday in Barbados.

Mark Walhberg’s wife Rhea Durham suffers a wardrobe malfunction at the beach while on holiday in Barbados.

15. Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian with a wardrobe malfunction filming KUWK in the Hamptons.

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian with a wardrobe malfunction filming KUWK in the Hamptons.

16. Jennifer Garner has a wardrobe malfunction at the “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” Premiere in Hollywood.

Jennifer Garner has a wardrobe malfunction at the “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” Premiere in Hollywood.

17. Tara Reid has a slight wardrobe malfunction as she gets into a car wearing a tight fitted black mini dress, exposing her underwear, whilst leaving Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA.

Tara Reid has a slight wardrobe malfunction as she gets into a car wearing a tight fitted black mini dress, exposing her underwear, whilst leaving Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA.

18. Bailey Noble arrived at the SLS hotel party, where the “True Blood” star had a wardrobe malfunction.

Bailey Noble arrived at the SLS hotel party, where the “True Blood” star had a wardrobe malfunction.

19. Rita Ora was spotted arriving at the trendy Firehouse in London after performing at the Capital radio summertime ball in Wembley Stadium, however when Rita arrived she showed the waiting photographers a bit more than her talent.

Rita Ora was spotted arriving at the trendy Firehouse in London after performing at the Capital radio summertime ball in Wembley Stadium, however when Rita arrived she showed the waiting photographers a bit more than her talent.

20. Anne Hathaway suffered a major wardrobe malfunction as she arrived at the “Les Miserables” New York film premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in NYC.

Anne Hathaway suffered a major wardrobe malfunction as she arrived at the “Les Miserables” New York film premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in NYC.

21. Courtney Stodden couldn’t keep it together at the Pop Fashion and Sport Event.

Courtney Stodden couldn’t keep it together at the Pop Fashion and Sport Event.

22. Eve has a wardrobe malfunction during a live performance at the Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia, PA.

Eve has a wardrobe malfunction during a live performance at the Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia, PA.

23. Deena’s skirt blew up as she walked up the stairs of the “Jersey Shore” house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Deena’s skirt blew up as she walked up the stairs of the “Jersey Shore” house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

24. Coco shows it all as her dress slips off while hanging with her husband Ice T.

Coco shows it all as her dress slips off while hanging with her husband Ice T.

25. Adrienne Bailon has a wardrobe malfunction at The Escape To Total Awards Event in NYC.

Adrienne Bailon has a wardrobe malfunction at The Escape To Total Awards Event in NYC.

26. Lindsay Lohan had a major wardrobe malfunction as her breast popped out of her dress as she took to the rooftop of the Raleigh Hotel for a Plum magazine shoot.

Lindsay Lohan had a major wardrobe malfunction as her breast popped out of her dress as she took to the rooftop of the Raleigh Hotel for a Plum magazine shoot.
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close