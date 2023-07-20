Beats Kicks Off Its New Generation of Headphones With Updated Beats Studio Pro

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beats by Dre, now known as Beats, is one of the most accomplished and recognizable brands due to its headphones and other accessories. Now, the company is launching its new generation of headphones by announcing the new Beats Studio Pro.

The Studio headphones have been a staple for the now Apple-owned company since arriving on the scene in 2008. Fast forward 15 years later, Beats is giving its popular Studio Pro headphones a much-needed upgrade with state-of-the-art technology updates never seen before in a Beats headphone model.

“Beats cemented its cultural legacy with the release of the original Studio headphone in 2008. With Beats Studio Pro, we’ve refined the design and completely reengineered the headphone to bring consumers our most impressive over-ear offering yet,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music. “Studio Pro keeps Beats’ promise of delivering music as the artist intended, continuing our storied heritage as a premium audio brand.”

The new Studio Pro comes in four colors, Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone, and comes in a new beautiful, environmentally safe packaging.

As far as features, the $349.99 headphones that are now available offer wearers next-level audio fidelity, fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking1, UltraPlush leather cushions, up to 40 hours of battery life2, Lossless Audio via USB-C3 and enhanced call performance.

Beats Celebrates The Studio Pro With “Still Iconic” Campaign

Along with announcing the new generation of headphones, the company dropped a special heritage video campaign titled “Still Iconic,” celebrating the Studio Pro’s debut.

We are even introduced to the new generation of ambassadors for the brand, like New York Liberty all-star Sabrina Ionescu, future NBA hooper, and Bron’s son, Bronny James.

The new Studio Pro is available now at Apple Stores and on Apple.com. More photos of the headphones are in the gallery below.

Photo: Beats / Beats Studio Pro

