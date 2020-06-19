Best In Black: Black-Owned Brands Hip-Hop Wired 100% Co-Signs

Black Lives have always mattered. And so have Black-owned businesses.

Along with the unrest that has plagued the nation, and the world, as people have taken to the streets to demand justice for Black people, there has been a concurrent wave of emphasizing support for those who have been oppressed for too long.

So while major white-owned brands have been paying lip service to Black Lives Matter (wait to see what they do, not just what they say), a good way of actually putting in work is by supporting Black businesses. Suddenly, anyone with an outlet has a list of Black businesses to solicit.

While that’s certainly all good, if you’ve been around here a while then you know repping for our own is something Hip-Hop Wired has always done off g.p. With that in mind, our editors decided to create a list of Black-owned businesses that we have been rocking with for a while, often for YEARS.

From grooming products to a hot cup of Joe, to face masks (the Rona hasn’t left, yet) to some fresh wears for when the outside if fully back open, this Black List will help keep you fresh while keeping your coins in the community. Always look out for people who cater to you wholly, not just for your cash.

