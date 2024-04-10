100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Caitlin Clark Breaks Multiple Records During Senior Season At Iowa

Caitlin Clark, the standout basketball star from Iowa, has had a season filled with thrill and record-breaking performances.

Clark made headlines by breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record, a feat untouched for over 50 years.

She shattered records in various categories, including becoming the Division I career and single-season leader in points and three-pointers. Notably, Clark is the first Division-I player to achieve 3,800+ points, 1,000+ assists, and 950+ rebounds in a career, showcasing her exceptional versatility and impact on the court.

Throughout the season, Clark consistently impressed audiences with her remarkable skills, posting high-scoring games and leading her team with exceptional playmaking abilities.

Her influence extended beyond statistics, as she drew record viewership during the championship game, attracting nearly 19 million viewers and turbocharging the surge of interest in women’s sports.

Despite falling short of a national championship, Clark’s legacy remains profound, as she not only dominated on the court but also played a pivotal role in growing the game and inspiring a new generation of athletes.

