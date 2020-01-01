Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Stunted These New Year’s Eve Streets

Alright y’all, it’s officially 2020!
And with that comes everything that went down last night, aka, New Year’s Eve. You know your favorite celebs were out there stuntin’ in the streets either in Ghana or Paris or on some warm island having a grand old time. From looks of the ‘Gram, folks like Mary J. Blige and Justine Skye and Vanessa Simmons rang in the new year in style.
While like some of you, others like Kelly Rowland kept it cute and down to earth by chilling at the crib.
Here’s how our faves partied into a new decade:
1. Hailie Sahar, Gabrielle Union and Angelica Ross
The House of Ferocity meets the House of Union-Wade. 10, 10, 10!!!
2. Lizzo
3. LaLa Anthony
Lala is giving us face, angles and curves in this black-feathered bodysuit.
4. Mary J Blige & Misa Hylton
The Oscar-nominated singer rang in 2020 giving you bad b***h winter!
6. Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union
One of our favorite couples is having a blast at dinner, doing what they do best…make each other laugh.
7. Tracee Ellis Ross
Only Tracee can wait for that ball to drop in gold trousers and make it look effortless.
8. Kelly Rowland
Ms. Kelly is like us, chilling in the crib, having a grand old time! Always so down to earth and real.
9. Ciara
10. Angela Simmons
The “Growing Up Hip-Hop” star was pretty in pink in this frilly fun party dress.
11. Mariah Carey
The “All I Want For Christmas” Grammy winner celebrated by watching fireworks with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.
12. Chrissy Teigen
Poor girl. She got a cold and couldn’t party like a rock star. Feel better!
13. Yara Shahidi
The “Grown-ish” star rang in the new decade with her family in Paris!
14. Keyshia Ka’oir
The model and Gucci Mane’s better half was on-trend on NYE giving us her faves: Colorful prints and a bodysuit.
15. Justine Skye
We absolutely love this maroon pleather dress! Those sleeves alone are everything.
16. Tamron Hall
We love this pic of her, her husband and baby Moses.