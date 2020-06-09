CLOSE
Husband Of Arizona KKKaren Who Got Blessed With Hand Of God Apologizes, Blames Mental Illness

Posted June 9, 2020

Phoenix Karen Slapped Gas Station Racist Rant

Source: Greg Conn / facebook


Let’s start by saying that we certainly don’t condone violence, but we understand. The husband of the Arizona Karen who got blessed with a five fingers of slap fade has apologized on her out of pocket behalf, and blames it on mental illness.

By now you may have seen the aforementioned clip where a white woman dared to put her hands on a young woman who she incredulously told to go back to Mexico. It wasn’t until the woman who has been described as Hispanic (real name Karina Rodriguez, born in the USA) was touched that she let off a swift slap to Becky’s jaw, sending her scurrying out the gas station.

While Twitter overwhelmingly cheered the turn of events, many were surely waiting for KKKaren (real name Tamara) to try to sue or play victim after being outed.

However, Arizona Karen’s husband, Bob Harrian, has come forward to say sorry about the situation, and explain why.

“Karina, I don’t know what to say. I’m just so sorry,” Harrian told FOX10 Phoenix. “I’m just so sorry that this happened. You never walked into that store thinking something like this was going to happen. I understand, and I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what she said. It was very hateful. It was—it’s indefensible, but I just have to tell you this. It’s her mental illness. A year ago, she would never done—never have even thought of that.”

So it’s a mental health thing? We’re hope he’s being sincere (we didn’t see any actual tears in the emotional video below), but bruh, get your Karen some treatment before she really gets dealt with properly out in these streets. Just saying.

Anyway, peep more jokes on Arizona Karen below.

Husband Of Arizona KKKaren Who Got Blessed With Hand Of God Apologizes, Blames Mental Illness  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

