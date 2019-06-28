CLOSE
Entertainment

LeBron James “Gifts” Anthony Davis No.23, Will Wear No.6 Jersey, LBJ Fans Excited

Posted June 28, 2019

LeBron James Revives No.6 Jersey, #NBATwitter Reacts

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty


The new season hasn’t even begun yet, but LeBron James already has one assist to his new teammate Anthony Davis logged in. ESPN sources plus a tweet from King James confirmed that he has given the no.23 to Davis and will return to the No.6.

It’s looking real spooky for the rest of the league. Last time James rocked the no.6, he was in rare form winning multiple NBA chips with the Miami Heat and a gold medal top it all off. When he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, LBJ opted to go back to no.23 taking it with him when he took his act to the Los Angeles Lakers.

That’s not where the nostalgia ends, James also hinted at the return of his iconic pre-game ritual the chalk toss and even the headband. It would seem the magical restoration of Bron’s hairline has him feeling like the vintage form of himself is back.

Now make no mistake, he hasn’t fallen off, don’t let last season’s injury give you that impression. With his Lakers squad coming together with the addition of fellow superstar Anthony Davis — who by the way waived his 4 million trade kicker — giving his new team the ability to sign another max player.

It looks like LaVar Ball will be eating a good piece of humble pie sooner than later. The patriarch of the Ball family ridiculously claimed that the Lakers would never win a championship after they traded his son Lonzo to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the deal to bring Davis to La La Land.

As you can imagine, #NBATwitter is pretty excited at the notion of “South Beach” Bron returning and putting the rest of the league on notice. You can see all the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

LeBron James “Gifts” Anthony Davis No.23, Will Wear No.6 Jersey, LBJ Fans Excited was originally published on hiphopwired.com

