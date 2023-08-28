Continuing The Dream: March On Washington 60th Anniversary Photos & Videos

Saturday August 26, 2023 was the celebration of continuing the Dream Martin Luther King Jr. declared to the world in 1963 through his “I Have A Dream” speech. The dream isn’t only being commemorated; it’s being carried forward as a commitment to his vision of a progressive society.

The 2023 march call was for action against all forms of discrimination and inequality, particularly in areas like employment, housing and education, as well as the prevalence of racially motivated violence and continued challenges to the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, people of color and democracy. The King Family reflected on the 60 years in their interview with MSNBC below…

Led by Rev Al Sharpton with many celebrities and public figures like Nick Cannon and Attorney Ben Crump, also did their part for this major day in history. Continue scrolling below for photos and videos from this monumental movement. We Are The Dream!

1. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

2. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: The Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea King and daughter Yolanda King, and other civil rights leaders participate in the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

4. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

5. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

6. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, joined by family members of victims of police brutality, delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

7. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. gather for a photo at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

8. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

9. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA), joined by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

10. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Entertainer Nick Cannon delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

11. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Entertainer Nick Cannon delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

12. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights activist Yolong King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., joined by her parents Martin Luther King III and wife Arndrea Waters King, delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

13. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: A civil rights supporter holds a photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as they attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

14. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

15. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Robert Smith speaks as an interpreter signs during the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

16. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Yolanda King (2nd L), daughter of Martin Luther King III (L), speaks during the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

17. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Martin Luther King III speaks as his wife Arndrea King and daughter Yolanda King listen during the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

18. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: The Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea King and daughter Yolanda King participate in the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

19. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

20. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

21. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

22. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

23. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: A civil rights supporter holds up a sign of former U.S. President Donald Trump as he attends the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

24. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

25. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), joined by fellow members, delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

26. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

27. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

29. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporter Denorver Garrett carries a cross as he attends the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

30. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, joined by family members of victims of police brutality, delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

31. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

32. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

33. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

34. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

35. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

36. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III, joined by his daughter Yolong King (C) and wife Arndrea Waters King, delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

37. Thousands Gather For The 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, joined by family members of victims of police brutality, delivers remarks at the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

