#MyNameIs Trends After Georgia Republican Senator Purposely Mispronounces Kamala Harris’ Name

Posted 14 hours ago

Georgia Republican, Senator David Perdue is facing heat from social media users and Kamala Harris supporters after he purposely mispronounced the vice-presidential candidate’s name.

At the Trump rally, Perdue referred to Harris as “Ka-MAL-a (sic), Ka-MAL-a or Kamala, Kamala, Ka-mala, -mala, -mala, I don’t know, whatever,” and in response received laughter from the crowd. 

A spokeswoman from Perdue’s campaign defended the candidate and made a statement to CNN.

“Senator Perdue simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it,” said Casey Black. “He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she and her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing.”

In her 2019 memoir, “The Truths We Hold,” Kamala says her name is pronounced “‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark.”

“First, my name is pronounced ‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark. It means ‘lotus flower,’ which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom.”

After the disrespect, #MyNameIs started to trend in support of Harris and others started to share the meaning of their names as well. Read some reactions below.

